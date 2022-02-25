Fullen Financial Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,251. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

