FY2022 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of KNT opened at C$8.15 on Friday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

