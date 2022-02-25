FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bankinter in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

