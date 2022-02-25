FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raised by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

