FY2022 EPS Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HORIBA in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
HORIBA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.
