FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

