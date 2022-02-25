FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

