General L.P. Standard Purchases 1,702 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

MDIA stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

