General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $74.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,660,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,192,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

