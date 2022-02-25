Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $56.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

NYSE:G traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 13,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

