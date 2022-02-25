Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Cullinan Oncology worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $14.54 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

