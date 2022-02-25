Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $9.40 Million in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CS Disco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

