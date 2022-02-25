Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,179 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Veru worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VERU opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

