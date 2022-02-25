Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 744,596 Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) by 981.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Latch worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Latch by 179.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 215,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Latch by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after buying an additional 174,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Latch during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

LTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

