Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Amerant Bancorp worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,616 shares of company stock worth $1,234,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.