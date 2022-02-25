Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,063 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Verso worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verso by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Verso by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $26.56 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

