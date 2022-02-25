Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $1,734,000.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.