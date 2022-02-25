Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.33 ($109.47).

Shares of GXI opened at €65.00 ($73.86) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.12. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €70.65 ($80.28) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

