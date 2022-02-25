Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $2.95. Gevo shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 172,746 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 429,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $597.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.11.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

