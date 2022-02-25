Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.