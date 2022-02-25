Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.26

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.26 and traded as high as C$52.30. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$50.75, with a volume of 1,755,077 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

