Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

LAND opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

