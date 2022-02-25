Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.