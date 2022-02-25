Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Announces Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 1,625,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 276,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 117,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

