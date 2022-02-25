Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.58

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

