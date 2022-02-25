Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Global Water Resources accounts for 0.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,553 shares of company stock worth $602,773 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 13,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $344.72 million, a PE ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.