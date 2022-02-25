Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $419,360.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,072,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

