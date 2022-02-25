Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.21. 19,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 710,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after buying an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $25,662,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $22,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

