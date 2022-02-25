Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.21. 19,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 710,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after buying an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $25,662,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $22,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

