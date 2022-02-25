Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404,039 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xencor worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.90 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

