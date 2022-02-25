Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 859.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of i3 Verticals worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $837.07 million, a PE ratio of -83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

