Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,957,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.62 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

