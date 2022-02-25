Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Verve Therapeutics worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,189.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

