Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter worth $72,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWAC opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

