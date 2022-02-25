Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

