Govi 1-Day Volume Tops $276,455.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $276,455.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Govi has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

