Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Increases Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($14.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 957 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,425 ($19.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,247.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.03) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.27) to GBX 1,325 ($18.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

