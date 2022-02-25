Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 21.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

