Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,519,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,573,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 177,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,354. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

