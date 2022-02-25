Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Great Ajax worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.