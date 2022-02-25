Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

