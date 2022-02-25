Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 715.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 715.57 ($9.73).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.20) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 26 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 709.50 ($9.65). 376,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,261. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 636 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($11.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 738.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 749.87.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

