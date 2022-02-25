Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 161,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

