Greenridge Global Trims China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Target Price to $17.00

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.