Greenridge Global Trims China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Target Price to $17.00

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Greenridge Global from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Greenridge Global’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

