Gridcoin (GRC) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $9,444.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,771,721 coins and its circulating supply is 403,118,689 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
