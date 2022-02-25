Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

SUPV stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SUPV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

