Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.30

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 25316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.
Several brokerages recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
