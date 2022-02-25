Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GH traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

