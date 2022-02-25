Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $119,873,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 599,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 137,746 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $74.65 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

