Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $804,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $352,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,523,089 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of AMG traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,343. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

