Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 20,163 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock worth $11,266,400. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.